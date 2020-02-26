This Bollywood superstar to play Sourav Ganguly in biopic

Karan Johar, the ace Bollywood director is planning to make a biopic on the former Indian cricketer and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.Sourav had mentioned once that if a biopic on him is made then he would like Hrithik Roshan to play his role. And now there are reports buzzing that Karan Johar might soon make a film on the life of Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly is currently serving as the president of BCCI.

According to reports, a couple of meetings were held between the filmmaker and Sourav Ganguly.

Earlier, when Dada was asked about his biopic, he revealed that he had a chat with Ekta Kapoor once, but nothing came out of it.