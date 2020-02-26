‘This is State Sponsored Hindu Terrorism’: Bollywood scriptwriter Hussain Haidry spew venom against Hindus on social media

Hussain Haidry, a renowned poet, lyricist and script writer who works in Bollywood film industry has deactivated his social media accounts after it ignited controversy. Hussain Haidry who has alst worked with Bollywood Director Karan Johar in his new period drama ‘Takht’ has deactivated his account after spewing hatred against Hindu community.

On Monday he shared a post on microblogging website, Twitter in which he abused Hindus as terrorists. As the twitter post went viral a boycott campaign was launched against new film ‘Takht’ written by Hussain Haidry. Then at last he has deactivated his social media accounts.

Earlier, a few days ago he asked people to show courage to beat the upper caste Hindus who according to him are ruining the country.