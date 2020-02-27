Coronavirus : Air India rescues passengers from Corona-hit Japanese cruise ship

A special Air India flight rescued 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were on board the coronavirus affected quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess. The special landed in Delhi on Thursday morning.

India thanked Japanese authorities for facilitating the evacuation of people.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar took to Twitter and said: “Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians and 5 nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined onboard the Diamond Princess due to COVID 19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities. Thank you @airindiain once again.”