Dhoni hits training ground straight from his Organic water melon field

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will soon be seen in Chennai super kings training camp.The veteran cricketer took an indefinite off from his cricketing carrier, to the extent that many of his colleagues were concerned he would retire from the game without being given a decent fair well -taking in to account his contributions to the game.Suresh Raina and Ambati Raidu are already now in Super King’s training camp.

During his long hiatus after the defeat of India against New Zealand at the World Cup semi-finals, Dhoni was seen uplifting the spirits of Indian soldiers and even ventured in organic farming of water melons-true to the slogan”Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”.He became a successful farmer and made use of his off time to test his hands as an agrarian. Dhoni has his own farm in Ranchi were Watermelons and Papaya’s are cultivated in an Organic way.

Start of organic farming of watermelon in Ranchi followed by papaya in 20 days time.first time so very excited. MS Dhoni ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ?? ??????????, ????

His latest video shows him rolling a pitch leveler, curing the practice pitch of Ranchi ground.