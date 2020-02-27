HC Judge who criticised Delhi Police and hate speech transferred

Delhi Hight Vourt judge S Muralidahr was transferred at midnight following his criticisms over Delhi Police’s inaction and hate speech during Delhi violence.

The judge has now been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The notification came hours after the judge questioned the inefficiency of Delhi Police in containing the violence and for not registering FIRs against politicians and others for their hate speeches. He had also held a hearing at midnight at his residence, ordering the Delhi Police to rescue the people admitted in violence-hit north-east Delhi.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” the government notification read.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association had last week condemned the transfer and demanded the Supreme Court collegium to recall the move.

Justice Muralidhar had said, “We cannot let another 1984-like event happen in this country” and asked the government – at the centre and in Delhi – to work together to combat unrelenting violence that hit parts of the national capital for a fourth consecutive day.

The transfer comes with widespread criticism on twitter and otherwise:

3 transfers were recommended together. But only Justice Murlidhar's notification issued immediately after he blasted the police in Delhi riots! He is transferred with immediate effect. Normally judges are given about 10 days in a transfer. Vindictiveness&Malafides are writ large! — Prashant Bhushan