Chetan bhagat speaks on world economy; slams diversion into ‘Hindu Muslim’ issues

Popular author Chetan Bhagat on twitter said that India’s weak economy needs immediate attention as world market is crashing amid the fear of corona virus.

In a series of tweet posted by the author, he referred to the riots that place in the north east Delhi. Bhagat wrote that the world market is collapsing and we are surrounded by Hindu Muslim issues.

World markets collapse as Corona hits.

Global demand will fall.

India already suffering a weak economy will find it v difficult to recover.

Jobs growth all set to suffer. Immediate attention needed. But hey, Hindu Muslim Hindu Muslim. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 28, 2020

But you guys did this.

But you guys did that.

What about that guy?

What about this guy?

Hindu Muslim Hindu Muslim all day long. Meanwhile, you guys, we guys, that guy, this guy, all of us have a terrible economy and is going to get worse. Wait, but what about… — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 28, 2020