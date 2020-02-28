Missing 6-year-old girl found dead at Ithikkara river

A six-year-old girl was reported missing from her house at Elavur in Nedumankavu found dead at Ithikkara river.The child was playing at the front yard of the house around 10.15 am before she went missing.

The child Devananda, daughter of Pradeep and Dhanya couple, went missing between 9.30 – 10.30 am Thursday. Dhanya left for outdoors to wash clothes and the girl tried to follow. Dhanya then asked the child to get back and remain at home. Seeing the child enter the house back, she left to do the laundry, but could not find Devananda when she returned. A temple in the neighbourhood has festivals on and the child took a holiday for being there.