Reward of Rs.5000 for information on illegal Pakistani, Bangladeshi migrants announced

A reward of Rs.5000 was announced for people who give information on illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh were announced by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The Aurangabad unit of the MNS has come with this announcement. This was reported by Free Press Journal.

Maharashtra: Posters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stating 'Bangladeshis leaves the country,otherwise you'll be driven out in MNS style' seen in Panvel of Raigad dist. Posters also shows the pictures of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray&his son & party leader Amit Thackeray. (03.02) pic.twitter.com/0mnNk5b0YR — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

MNS also confirmed that the details and identity of the person who gives this information will be kept secret. MNS is lead by Raj Thackeray, the nephew of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Maharashtra: Poster of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stating to reward with Rs 5,000 the informers who give accurate information about illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators, put up in Aurangabad. (27.02) pic.twitter.com/8WoGXfMq0E — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

Earlier on 4 February MNS came out with the posters that read, “Bangladeshis leave the country, or you will be driven out MNS style.”The party has also put a poster outside Matoshree, the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray. “Respected Chief Minister, if you are serious about action against illegal infiltrators, start by cleaning your Bandra locality first which is filled with infiltrators,” it read.