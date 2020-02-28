DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Reward of Rs.5000 for information on illegal Pakistani, Bangladeshi migrants announced

Feb 28, 2020, 10:21 pm IST
A reward of Rs.5000 was announced for people who give information on illegal migrants  from Pakistan and Bangladesh were announced by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The Aurangabad unit of the MNS has come with this announcement. This was reported by Free Press Journal.

MNS also confirmed that the details and identity of the person who gives  this information will be kept secret. MNS is lead by Raj Thackeray, the nephew of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

 

Earlier on 4 February MNS came out with the posters that read, “Bangladeshis leave the country, or you will be driven out MNS style.”The party has also put a poster outside  Matoshree, the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray. “Respected Chief Minister, if you are serious about action against illegal infiltrators, start by cleaning your Bandra locality first which is filled with infiltrators,” it read.

 

