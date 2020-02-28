This Bollywood star will be starring in the Hindi remake of ‘Kaithi’

The talks about the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster was much in the discussion in the B-Town. It has been decided that actor Ajay Devgn will be playing the lead role in the remake.

The actor had announced it on his twitter account. He wrote, “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021.”

Film producer SR Prabhu also confirmed the development as he tweeted, “We are thrilled to announce that @ajaydevgn will be playing the lead in @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorPic and @ADFFilms Hindi remake of #Kaithi. The film will release on February 12, 2021.”

Kaithi tell the story of a convict who goes to extends to see his daughter. While the Tamil film was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Hindi has not been announced yet.