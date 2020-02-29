Release date of ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’ announced

The release date of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’ has been announced by the makers of the film. The makers of the film had shared a motion poster to announce the release date of the film. The film will be releasing on March 12.

The film has Tovino Thomas and a foreign actress named India Jarvis in the lead roles. Kilometers and Kilometers’ is written and directed by Jeo Baby of ‘2 Penkuttikal’ fame. Tovino is also turning a producer with this film as he is backing the project along with Ramshi Ahamed, Anto Joseph, and Sinu Sidharth.

On the technical side, camera is handled by Sinu Sidharth of ‘Oru Adaar Love’ fame. Rahman Mohammed Ali and Prejish Praksh are jointly handling the edits and Sooraj S Kurup is composing the songs. Sushin Shyam is in charge of the background score.