4 Cheetah cubs rescued from a house

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in UAE has seized four cheetah cubs from a house. The cubs of big cats were rescued from a private owner on the UAE-Saudi border. The four cubs are aged between 6 and 10 weeks. The cheetah cubs were handed over to Al Ain Zoo .

This move come as the part of the UAE’s policy to ban the private possession of dangerous wild animals by individuals who are not qualified to look after such animals, as their presence inside houses or on farms poses a danger to the owners in particular and society in general.