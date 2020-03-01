Cooking gas to cost cheaper after the sharp hike last month

After the sharp hike, close to 150 Rs per cylinder last month, consumers can breathe a sigh of relief as the prices fall more than 50 Rs starting from March 1. The reduction is reflected as the international market price for LPG has fallen. The volatility of LPG prices is due to the toggling exchange rates of Indian rupee against the US dollar and the fluctuations in oil prices in the global equity market.

A family is allotted a maximum of 12 cylinders of 14.2 Kg in subsidized rates under PAHAL(Direct benefit transfer of LPG reinstated to a registered bank account). The subsidy quantum given to them is the difference between the market-determined price and the subsidized price.