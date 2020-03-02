After Indian defeat Kohli vents anger on quirky question of reporter-Watch

Kohli lost his cool when he faced reporters after the second test defeat of India at Christchurch, New Zealand. While explaining how India failed to put in a collective performance and how they needed to learn from the mistakes, a reporter’s question drew him to what he hated most to answer, his behavior in the field.

A video surfaced at the end of the day 2 in which the Indian captain could be seen putting his finger on his lips and gestured angrily towards a section of a crowd. There has not been any official word on the incident. He was also overly aggressive when Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Kane Williamson and flayed his hands and punched the air the delight.

The reporter asked Kohli to comment on his behavior on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. “As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?”,The reporter asked. Visibly annoyed by the question, Virat threw the same question back at the reporter

Virat Kohli: What do you think?

Reporter: I asked you the question?

Virat Kohli: I am asking you the answer

Reporter: You need to set better examples

Virat Kohli: You need to find out exactly what happened and come up with better questions. You can’t come here with half questions or half details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I had spoken to the match referee and he had no issues with what happened. Thank You.