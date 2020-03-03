Actress Anushka Sharma gets trolled for sharing scary photos from ‘Pari’

Anushka Sharma shared a series of photos from her movie Pari on Instagram while celebrating two years of the film and just like any other friend, Arjun Kapoor took the opportunity to troll her for posting a picture in which she could be seen flaunting a ‘scary’ hairdo. Arjun, who’s known to pull the leg of his friends on social media trolled her by saying that she should try the hairdo once again.

While Arjun’s comment surely made his fans smile, this was not the first time he left a funny comment on a friend’s Instagram post. He has often tried to mock his friends by commenting on the social media posts of Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh among others.