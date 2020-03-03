Actress Deepika Padukone’s latest gym workout video goes viral : Watch Here

In a video shared by fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Actress Deepika Padukone can be seen doing a battle rope session. It’s not your average workout video as the leggy lass added a fun twist to her routine by moving on the beats of her ‘Lungi Dance’ track.

The chartbuster from Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chennai Express’ can be heard in the background as the actress matches her moves to the beats of the song. Bollywood’s favourite celebrity Pilates instructor can also be seen in the video, cheering for Deepika.

Watch the funfilled video here: