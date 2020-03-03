DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Airlines offers flight tickets from Dubai for Dh.1

Mar 3, 2020, 04:24 pm IST
Philippines based air carrier, Cebu Pacific is offering discounted flight tickets for passengers. The airline is offering flight tickets at a base fare of Dh.1 for one-way. The discounted fare is applicable to Dubai-Manila flights.

The decision to give discounted tickets is a part of its 24th anniversary celebrations. Cebu Pacific is celebrating its 24th anniversary on this march. So the company is offering a ‘three day Super Seat Fest’. During this passengers can book tickets from Dubai to Manila at Dh.1.

Travelers can enjoy this offer starting from March 3 till March 5 or until seats last. It will cover the travel period from September 1,2020 to February 28,2021.

