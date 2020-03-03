Anti-CAA protests: Union government asked five foreigners to leave India

The Union government has asked five foreigners to leave the country for participating in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. This was informed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as written reply to a question.

” As reported by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), five foreign nationals who violated visa norms by participating in the anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India”, said Rai.

Earlier the union government has asked many foreign students studying in India to leave the country for attending the anti-CAA protests. Widespread protests are going on all round the country against the CAA which the protesters claim that discriminatory.