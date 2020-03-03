Anti-CAA Rally : Congress leader arrested for hate speech against Lord Parshuram

Anti-CAA activist Ramkrishna Jalmi has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Goa Police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Parshuram. He made derogatory remarks against the Hindu God at a rally in Goa. Jalmi, a Congress candidate from Priol in the Goa Assembly Elections in 2017, was arrested after a complaint was filed by Mapusa-based Hindu Yuva Sena.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Pankaj Kumar said that Jalmi was arrested under sections 295 (A) and 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting religious sentiments. The rally was organised by various bodies including the Centre for Social Peace and Justice (CSJP) backed by the Goa Church, in Benaulim village. “He was arrested for derogatory utterances,” Kumar said.

A video had gone viral on social media where the Congress leader can be reportedly heard making derogatory remarks about Lord Parshuram. Another complaint filed by one Gaurang Prabhu Malkarneker alleged that Jalmi has also made casteist remarks thereby promoting enmity and also prejudicing harmony, which attracts section 153A of IPC.