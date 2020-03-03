‘ As a Muslim, I feel safe in India’: Bollywood singer backs CAA

Padma Shri award winner Adnan Sami has said that as a Muslim he feel safe in India. The renowned Bollywood singer said this while addressing ‘India Ideas Conclave 2020’ At Kewadia in Gujarat.

” As a Muslim, I feel safe in India. Citizenship Amendment Act is for fast-tracking people wanting citizenship and is not for Indians in India”, said the singer. He also accused the the matter is being politicised.

” Being a musician, I always talk about love and peace. I request everyone to talk and maintain peace. I request everyone to respect life and there is nothing that conversion can sort out all issues. I request people to bring peace in the country” said Adnan Sami.