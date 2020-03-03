China forces over 80,000 detained Uighur Muslims to work in factories

The reports about state sponsored atrocities against the Uighur Muslims in China is not new. Now a study report by Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), a group based in Canberra accused that over 80,000 Uighur Muslims were forced to work in factories owned by international companies in China.

The detained Uighur Muslims were transferred to factories owned by global brands across the China as the part of a programme called “Xinjiang aid”. The Uighur Muslims, the report claims that subjected to ‘forced labour’ in about 27 factories in 9 Chinese provinces. These factories are a part of supply chain providing goods for 83 global brands, like Apple, Nike and Volkswagen.

The Uighur Muslims were forced to live in segregated dormitories and are forced to study the Chinese language, Mandarin. They were also subjected to Communist ideological training and barred from their religious practises.

The ASPI claimed that the study report was made with the help of public documents, satellite images and media reports.