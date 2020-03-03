Coronavirus : Actress Deepika Padukone cancels ‘Paris Fashion Week’ visit 

Deepika Padukone has decided to give a miss to the ongoing Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus outbreak in France.

The actor was invited by globally celebrated brand ‘Louis Vuitton’ to attend its show at the fashion week.

“Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France,” the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

France has till now confirmed 130 cases and two deaths from COVID-19. Hence at this moment, it would not be pertinent for Deepika to visit Paris, the statement further said.