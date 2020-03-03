Coronavirus : Here’s how COVID-19 spread so rapidly

Death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 3,000 worldwide, as cases in Italy and Iran continue to worsen and dozens of countries reported their first victims of the illness from the virus. The panic about the novel Coronavirus has been running rampant, ever since the outbreak made headlines last year. The search for precautionary measures to avoid getting infected has increased.

People continue to look for answers on how they can protect themselves from the deadly virus. Not only if wearing masks could prevent them from getting the infection, but individuals also seek intimate queries.

Google recently revealed the top questions that people have been asking about the deadly virus. Aside from what are the symptoms and if there is any cure to the infection, people were also curious to know if they can catch the virus from kissing or having sex with their partner.

The latest report states that France is warning people to no longer greet each other with kisses in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus cases. Although there is no certainty if kissing could spread the disease, epidemiologists worldwide are suggesting people refrain from PDAs. Little is known about how the virus spreads when people share bodily fluids.

Mother Jones quoted Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of California. If a person can get Coronavirus from having sex, Brown was quoted, “There is no indication that Coronavirus is sexually transmitted. I would think this is unlikely in the future, since flu is not sexually transmitted. But, if we are in close contact with someone who has symptoms of flu or Coronavirus (coughing, sneezing, runny nose, fever, headache) as we might be during sex, the likelihood of transmission for non-sexual reasons would be high. Also, infection with any virus including something like an STD can cause initial symptoms similar to the flu.”