Coronavirus : India suspends visas for travellers from these countries

Government has said that all the visas (regular and e-visa) issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan on or before Tuesday have been suspended. “They may not enter India from air, land or seaport. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearnest Indian Embassy/Consulate,” the government said in a statement.

It also said that the visa suspension for Chinese nationals on or before February 5 will remain in force. The visas of all the other foreign nationals issued on or after February 1, and who are in countries affected by coronavirus, have been suspended. Such people will have to get a fresh visa if they want to enter India due to unavoidable circumstances, said the government.

“Diplomats, officials of UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restrictions on entry,” said the government statement, adding that they will have to compulsorily undergo medical screening.

The people who are entering India from these countries will have to undergo medical screening and are required to furnish the details of their travel history, the statement further added.

The two new cases – one from Delhi and one from Telangana – have increased the chances of community transmission of the virus (called Sars-Cov-2) in India.