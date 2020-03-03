Coronavirus : Total death toll crosses 3100,more than 90,000 infected

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 3,100 people, the vast majority in mainland China. There are now more than 90,000 global cases, with infections on every continent except Antarctica.

There was a 50% increase in cases in Italy yesterday, a significant jump in cases in Germany on Monday, and the Louvre remains closed in Paris as cases rise in France.

The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 28 in South Korea with 600 newly confirmed cases, raising the national tally to 4,812 cases, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a news release Tuesday.

Among the additional cases, 519 are from Daegu city and 61 are from North Gyeongsang Province, which surrounds Daegu city.

Daegu city alone accounts for 74.8% of the overall national confirmed cases.