Coronavirus: UAE suspends this medical service

A medical service provided in UAE has been temporarily suspended by the government. The International patient Care (IPC) service has been suspended temporarily. This was announced by Department of Health – Abu Dhabi DoH).

The decision was taken by DoH after the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced Coronavirus as a global health emergency.

The DoH has urged all people to contact ISTIJABA call centre on 8001717 in case of any doubts regarding coronavirus. For enquiries related to IPC services , people can contact the concerned division on 024175555.

DoH reaffirmed its cooperation with all the concerned authorities to ensure that IPC patients have access to comprehensive, continuous and timely healthcare services, taking into consideration their health condition until it is safe for patients to be sent abroad for treatment — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) March 3, 2020

The Doh took to its official microblogging website to announce this decision. “has announced the temporary suspension of international patient care (IPC) services. This decision comes in line with DoH’s continuous efforts to prioritise patients’ health and safety”, tweeted DoH.

“DoH reaffirmed its cooperation with all the concerned authorities to ensure that IPC patients have access to comprehensive, continuous and timely healthcare services, taking into consideration their health condition until it is safe for patients to be sent abroad for treatment”, tweeted DoH.