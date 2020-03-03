Coronavirus: Union government issued revised travel advisory

As the coronavirus is spreading to more countries the Union government has stricken the entry conditions for foreign nationals to India. The union government has revised the travel advisory that issued earlier in the wake of coronavirus threat. The new revised travel advisory was issued by Union Health Ministry.

As per the travel advisory nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan will have to apply for fresh visas. ” All regular Visas/e-visa and Visa-on-arrival granted to nationals of Italy, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/consulate”, said the advisory.

The visa restriction also apply to all foreign nationals, who have travelled to the people Republic of China, Iran Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after February 1, and who have not yet entered to India.

The ministry urged Indian citizens to refrain from travelling to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other Covid-19 affected countries.