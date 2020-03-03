“Cow urine,cow dung can cure coronavirus”, says BJP MLA

Assam BJP MLA has suggested a bizarre treatment for the virus infection.Speaking at the budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Suman Haripriya said cow urine and cow dung can treat deadly coronavirus, local media reported.

“It (cow urine and cow dung) can cure cancer patients. We have got evidence. Even an Ayurvedic hospital in Gujarat applies cow dung to cancer patients. They are given Panchamrit prepared from cow urine and cow dung.”

“Therefore, we can apply the same things in case of coronavirus,” News Live TV quoted Haripriya as saying.

Earlier, Hindu Mahasabha had also said that cow urine and dung can be used for treatment of coronavirus. “Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus. A person who chants Om Namah Shivay and applies cow dung on body, will be saved. A special yagna ritual will soon be performed to kill coronavirus,” said Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, president of Hindu Mahasabha.

The new virus first detected in China has infected nearly 89,000 people globally and caused more than 3,000 deaths.