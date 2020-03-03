CPM Leader Sitaram Yechury donates award money to victims of Delhi violence

General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Sitaram Yechury has announced that he will donate the prize money of an award he received to the victims of Delhi violence. The party sources informed media that Sitaram Yechury has donated Rs. 50,000 he received as the K Madhavan award to the victims of the Delhi violence.

Yechury has received K. Madhavan award on January 2020. The money has been given to the Delhi Solidarity and Relief Committee. The Delhi Solidarity and Relief Committee was formed by CPM to work towards relief and rehabilitation in the riot-affected area in the northeast Delhi.