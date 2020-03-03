Delhi Violence : 122 homes, 301 vehicles damaged in riots,says Report

According an interim report prepared by the north-east Delhi district administration “122 houses, 322 shops and 301 vehicles were gutted or completely damaged during the violence last week”,. The numbers are likely to go up when the final report is submitted.

The interim report, senior officials said Monday, was prepared on the basis of inputs shared by 18 teams led by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) till Sunday morning.

Following directions from chief minister Arvind Kejrieal, these teams are conducting a ‘damage assessment’ survey across riot-hit localities in north-east Delhi.

Senior officials at the north-east Delhi district magistrate’s office said the numbers are likely to go up as the SDMs continue with the survey, which had started on Saturday, in more localities. The violence has so far claimed at least 47 lives and injured over 350.