Family of four including two kids found dead in an  apartment

A family of four including two kids aged 9 and 3 were found dead in their apartment in Goa.The shocking incident is reported from a residential flat at Mapusa in North Goa.

Kavita Dhumale aged 40, and her sons — Paras aged 9, and Sairaj aged 3 — were found dead in the bedroom, while Kavita’s husband Shahu Dhumale aged 45 was found hanging in another room in the apartment.

The police has found ou a suicide note from the flat. The bodies has been sent to post mortem. As per police the door was closed from inside.

The family belongs to Kolhapur in Maharashtra and is was living in Goa for quite some time.