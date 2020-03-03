FIH Rankings: Indian hockey team writes new history

In hockey, the Indian men’s hockey team has created a new history by reaching the fourth position in the FIH World Rankings. This is the highest ranking that the Indian team reaches after the inception of the FIH World Rankings. The FIH World Rankings was started in 2003.

India was placed in 5th rank and climbed to fourth rank as the team played excellently in the FIH Hockey Pro- League. Olympic champion Argentina has dropped to fifth place.

World champion Belgium is in the first place followed by Australia and Netherlands.Germany and England is in the 6th and 7th position followed by New Zealand and Spain.

In the Women’s ranking, India is placed in the 9th spot. The Netherlands is in the top followed by Australia, Argentina, Germany and England.