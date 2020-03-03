Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the Us dollar. This is for the third day in a row that the Indian rupee is felling down against the US dollar in the forex market.

As per the forex traders, the uncertainty in the international market over the coronavirus fear has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened 72.50. During the trading hours it fluctuated between 72.43 and 73.34. The Indian rupee ended trading at 73.23 registering a loss of 47 paise against the US dollar.

On Monday, the Indian rupee has settled trading at 72.76.