Gold price move high amid COVID 19 fear

The gold prices in the market moved higher today as global equity markets reassessed the severity iof the coronavirus outbreak and its effects on the economy.

MCX gold futures rose by as much as Rs 142 per 10 grams – or 0.34 per cent – from their previous close to touch Rs 42,098 per 10 grams before giving up some of those gains in late-morning deals. At 11:17 am, the gold futures contract (delivery on April 3) traded 0.26 per cent (Rs 111.00 per 10 grams) higher at Rs 42,067.00 per 10 grams, compared with its previous close of Rs 41,956 per 10 grams

According to Mumbai-based industry body IBJA or India Bullion and Jewellers Association, the indicative selling price of gold jewellery stood at Rs 42,140 per 10 grams (excluding GST) in the morning session.