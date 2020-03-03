HBD Shraddha Kapoor : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Shraddha Kapoor (born 3 March 1987) is an Indian actress and singer who works in Hindi films. She features in listings of the most popular and the highest-paid actresses in India[2][3] and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2016.

The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, she began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti, and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End (2011). Kapoor gained wide recognition for playing a singer in the commercially successful romantic drama Aashiqui 2 (2013), for which she received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. The following year, she portrayed a character based on Ophelia in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed drama Haider (2014), an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet. Kapoor established herself with starring roles in the romantic thriller Ek Villain (2014), the dance drama ABCD 2 (2015) and the action drama Baaghi (2016). Following a series of poorly received films, her highest-grossing releases came with the comedy horror Stree (2018), the action thriller Saaho (2019), and the comedy-drama Chhichhore (2019).

Shraddha is close to mother Shivangi and considers herself a Marathi. did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and at the age of 15, she shifted to the American School of Bombay, where she was schoolmate with actress Athiya Shetty and actor Tiger Shroff.

Shraddha went to Boston to pursue further studies, but after film producer Ambika Hinduja selected her on seeing her social media profile for a role in the film Teen Patti.

During an interview, Shraddha had said that one day filmmaker Ambika Hinduja saw my pictures on social media and contacted me. This is how Shraddha got her first film Teen Patti, although Shraddha did not get any recognition from the film.

Shakti Kapoor revealed that Shraddha was barely 16 years old when she was offered her first film by Salman Khan, after he saw one of her school play performances, but she rejected the proposal as she was aspiring to become a psychologist.

After her debut, she signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films and featured in their 2011 teen comedy Luv Ka The End, with Taaha Shah. Shraddha portrayed the lead role of a teenage student who plots against her boyfriend after he cheats on her. The film underperformed at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics. However, Kapoor’s performance received a positive critical reception.