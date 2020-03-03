Hrithik Roshan strolles wearing a towel in Dubai

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan who is now holidaying in Dubai posted a picture in which he is seen strolling wearing a red t-shirt and a towel. He credited Ranveer Singh who is a well-known fashion adventurer for this unique style. Ranveer Singh also commented on Hrithik’s post.

In the picture, Hrithik is found to be injured as he wraps a bandage on to his ankle. The past year was successful for Hrithik with two of his films Super 30 and War were commercially successful. Super 30 also earned him the prestigious Dada Saheb Falke Award for the best actor.