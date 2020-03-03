Indians becoming more Universal, External affairs minister S Jaishankar

External affairs minister S.Jaishankar, addressing an event on Monday said that Indians are becoming more Universal. Jaishankar made this clear during a seminar on Monday. He added that India’s new ways of overcoming the historical contradictions have opened the way for the international platforms to become more active. Jaishankar added that India has been working tirelessly on various platforms in the past few years and thus expanding its role.

“Some countries recognize India as a competitive nation and some countries with equal importance,” he said. India’s international campaign against terrorism, in particular, has attracted the attention of world nations. Similarly, India’s efforts to promote public relations have also brought good results internationally.

However, the aggressive nationalistic stand on foreign policy had made friendly neighbors like Nepal and Bhutan turn sour with recent progressions. A clear counter axis of unfriendly nations is also getting forged, with China and Pakistan taking its lead.