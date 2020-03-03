India’s GST revenue crosses Rs. 1 lakh crore

The revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) has crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore again. This is for the fourth month in a row that the GST collection crossing Rs. 1 lakh crore.

The GST collection of February month has touched a total of Rs.1,05,366 crore. The Central GST collection (CGST) is Rs 20,569 crore, State GST collection (SGST) is Rs 27,348 crore, the Integrated GST (IGST) collection is Rs 48,503 crore and Cess is Rs.8947 crore. The GST collection on an-all India basis has grew by 12% in February.

GST revenue of various states has also grew. In Karnataka the GST collection grew by 15%,while in Uttar PRadesh it was 13%. Maharashtra and Gujarat registered a growth of 12% and 11% respectively.