Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive for COVID 19

An Italian tourist who came in Jaipur has been tested with the novel coronavirus, hence rising the number of positive cases in India to six. The report has been disclosed by the Union Health Ministry today.

The Delhi Government has called an emergency meeting on Tuesday, 3 March, over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reports ANI. Meanwhile, PM Modi posted an assurance on Twitter that there is “no need to panic.”

Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra, according to a Government of India notification. These are people who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from Delhi, reports ANI.

The first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in Delhi, according to a Ministry of Health notification on Monday, 2 March. Another case has been reported in Telangana.