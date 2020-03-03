Kapil Mishra gets high level security

In a recent developments regarding the Delhi riots that killed more than 40 people, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, accused of instigating riots in northeast Delhi, has been provided 24×7 security.

Assessing threat to his life, the saffron party leader has been bestowed with ‘Y” category security which includes six security personnel 24*7 to guard him in and out the city.

It is reliably learnt that Mr Mishra had been advised to carry along with him security personnel for his personal safety after he was attacked while protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence way back in 2017, when he himself was an Aam Aadmi Party MLA.

“At that time, he had out rightly refused to accept the security cover. But just a few days ago, he himself made a request that he be provided security as he was fearing threat to his life,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, told this newspaper.

Mishra, who joined BJP last year, tweeted on Sunday morning that he was receiving threats to his life on phone, WhatsApp and email, both from India and abroad.

He has been provided with two Personal Security Officers (PSOs), who will remain with him round-the-clock. Besides this, there are four more security personnel to ensure his safety. “As per the security protocols, one of the PSO’s will be armed with an automatic rifle, while the others will be carrying pistols with them,” said a source.

On February 23, Mishra led a gathering in support of CAA at Maujpur Chowk in the Jafarabad area, after which violence erupted between pro and anti-citizenship law groups.

