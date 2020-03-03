Malayali expat won $1m at Dubai Duty Free raffle

A Malayali expat living in Sharjah has won Dh.1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Raffle.

Vinod Kocheril Kurian aged 49 has won 1 million US dollar for his ticket number 2052 in series 325.He is the 159th Indian national to won a million dollar since its inception in 1999. Vinod living in Sharjah for last 21 years, regularly boughts tickets of Dubai Duty Free Raffle.

The draw for Series 325 and Series 326 took place at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport. Nael Kawar, a 64 year old Jordanian national based in Amman won$ 1 million for his ticket 4858 in Series 326.

Alfonso Paulo Yap Bruza, a 36 year old Filipino national based in Dubai has won a Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Night Pack (Nero Ruvido) for his ticket number 0682 in Series 400. Abderraouf Samir, an Algerian national has won Aprilia Shiver 900 (Challenging Red) for hsi ticket number 0360 in Series 401.