Most wanted gangster arrested in Gurugram

Delhi’s most wanted criminal who had a price of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head was arrested today from Gurgaon. Jitender Mann alias Gogi was detained along with his three accomplices today morning. The three others arrested were Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Koi.

Finding no escape route, they surrendered before police, he added.

Gogi was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head announced by Delhi Police and Rs. 2.5 Lakh from Haryana Police while Fajja had a reward of Rs two lakh on his head announced by Delhi Police. Rohit was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his head from Delhi Police and Rs one lakh from Haryana Police.

The fourth accused was nabbed from Gurgaon.

A total of six imported pistols were recovered from the accused along with a huge cache of ammunition, they said.