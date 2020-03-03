NEWS

‘No need to Panic’, says PM Narendra Modi after the situation review meet

Mar 3, 2020, 03:01 pm IST
After a situation review meeting with the Ministry of health, Prime minister Narendra Modi said that the extensive reports confirm India’s readiness to take any epidemic and “there is no need to panic.”

Six persons are currently under quarantined observation as per health authorities. Meanwhile, RBI has iterated that it is monitoring the global and domestic developments around coronavirus continuously and “stands ready” to take appropriate actions to ensure the functioning of financial markets and its stability.

