Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC0 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army resorted to shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Poonch district in Kashmir on Tuesday. The Indian Army is giving befitting reply to provocations by the Pakistan Army.

” At about 0330 hours today, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankot and Mendhar sectors”, informed Army sources.