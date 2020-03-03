Randeep Hooda to make his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth: First look out

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is all set to appear in his fist ever Hollywood movie. The movie which stars Chris Hemsworth is a much anticipated one.

In an interview, Hooda got candid and shared details about his character. “It is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions.”

On speaking about his experience working with the Hollywood industry, Hooda shares his thoughts.

“I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave,” Randeep added.