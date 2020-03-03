Rohingya refugees arrested with fake passports at airport

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested at Kolkata Airport on Monday for obtaining fake passports. Sources said that they both came to India from Bangladesh few months ago and that the two arrested were Rohingya.The Myanmar nationals were identified as Rukhsana Aktar and Taslima.

On Sunday morning, they were leaving for Bangkok with Indian passports obtained in a fraudulent way. However, the immigration officials identified that the passports were fake and immediately detained them. They were handed over to NSCBI Police Station.