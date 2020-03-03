Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga aarti at Varanasi; See pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has visited the ‘holy city’ of Banaras (Varanasi). The actress has shared pictures of her enjoying a boat ride through Ganges, and attending Gaga Arti.The actress has shared photos on her official Instagram handle.

In one photo,Sara can be seen sitting on a boat wearing a off-white Salwar suit. In another she can be seen sitting on a ghat watching the Ganga Aarti. In another she can be seen enjoying the view of Ganga Ghat lit with lights and diyas.

On work front, Sara will be seen next in ‘Coolie No.1’ of David Dhawan. She is paired opposite Varun Dhawan. She is also playing the female lead in the film ‘Atrangi Re’ along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.