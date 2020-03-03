Saudi Arabia confirms first case of Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Monday confirmed its first case of coronavirus after one its citizens who had returned from COVID-19 hotspot Iran tested positive. The health ministry said the man, tested after entering the country through Bahrain, had been “isolated in a hospital”. Saudi Arabia is the last Arab state in the Gulf to report a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the Arab world, Jordan and Tunisia also confirmed their first cases on Monday. Last week, Riyadh barred citizens from its Gulf neighbours from visiting Mecca and Medina.

It also suspended visas for the year-round mini-pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest places located in the west of the Sunni kingdom. The unprecedented moves have left thousands of Muslim pilgrims in limbo, raising uncertainty over the annual hajj to Mecca scheduled for end of July.