Sensex touches 500 points, starts with gains

The market benchmark Sensex has gushed over 500 points in the opening session today giving gains in the global stocks amid the fear of coronavirus.

The 30-share index was trading 533.37 points, or 1.40 per cent, higher at 38,677.39, and the NSE Nifty jumped 179.75 points, or 1.61 per cent, to 11,312.50.

All Sensex components were trading on a higher n note. Top gainers included Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and HCL Tech.

Further, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,354.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,138.74 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

The Indian rupee appreciated 16 paise to 72.59 against the US dollar in morning session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.43 per cent to USD 53.16 per barrel.