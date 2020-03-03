South-Indian actress Nithya Menen’s stylish avtar goes viral: See pics

Nithya Menen is an Indian film actress and playback singer. She appears mainly in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu films.

Nithya Menen has received three Filmfare Awards for her acting in the Telugu films ‘Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde’, ‘Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju’ and Mersal in ‘Tamil’.

Nithya Menen made her debut as actress in 1998 in the English film ‘The Monkey Who Knew Too Much’, when she was 10 year old. Nithya started her acting career by playing supporting role in Kannada film 7 O’ Clock.

She made her debut in leading role in Malayalam with Akasha Gopuram, Telugu with Ala Modalaindi and Tamil with 180. In August 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal.