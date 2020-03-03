‘Thappad’ scores decent in box office, Tapsee wows audience with her performance

The socially relevant theme of domestic violence was well received by the Indian audience for the movie ‘Thappad’.Collection records say the film directed by Anubhav Sinha is well accepted by the Indian audience. The movie has grossed 17 crore rupees in Boxoffice in four days. The film was released on February 28. The film depicts how domestic violence shatters the life of an otherwise easy-going couple.

‘Thappad’ is playing in 2300 theatres across India and 400 overseas screens.30 crore is spent altogether for the production and marketing of the movie of which 23 crore is for production and 7 Crore for marketing and advertisement.